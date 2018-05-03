Sharjah Islamic Affairs opens new 7 mosques at the emirate

The plan is also in line with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah who has always aimed to provide all aspects of a reasonable and descent life for the residents of the emirate.

The new mosques are located in different areas of the emirate. “Berr Al Waldain” Mosque, which has the capacity to welcome 1,100 worshippers is located in Al Talaa area, “Khawla Bint Hakim” Mosque that can accommodate 250 worshippers is located in Rahmaniya 9 area, “Asad Bin Al Furat” Mosque can accommodate 400 worshippers, and is located in Al-Buteinah area and “Al Fadheel ibn Ayyadh” has the capacity to accommodate 350 worshippers in Subkha area.