Tariq Saeed Allay: Sharjah's achievements do not stop at all fields

Allay stressed that Sharjah's achievements do not stop at all fields. Today, Sharjah is the first emirate in the world to win the title “Child- Friendly City”, with the aim of providing a healthy and friendly environment for children and young people, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife.