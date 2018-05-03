Tariq Saeed Allay: Sharjah's achievements do not stop at all fields

  • Thursday 03, May 2018 in 11:09 AM
Sharjah24: Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, On the occasion of adoption ‘Child- Friendly City’ (CFC) by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts and accomplishments in the protection and promotion of children's rights.
Allay stressed that Sharjah's achievements do not stop at all fields. Today, Sharjah is the first emirate in the world to win the title “Child- Friendly City”, with the aim of providing a healthy and friendly environment for children and young people, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife.