Sharjah Bridal Fair to share essential tips for a happy marriage

The third edition of the Sharjah Bridal Fair (SBF), popularly known in the UAE circles as an undisputed haven for every marriage-related requirement – apparel to advice and everything in between – organised by the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), is right around the corner.

If you haven’t blocked your calendar for one of their many interesting discussions or interactive workshops, then you’ll surely be missing out on a treasure chest of simple, yet innovative advice from leading marriage counsellors, health and nutrition experts, and your favourite UAE social media couple, Khaled Al Ameri and Salama Mohammed, who will all be at the four-day fair, starting tomorrow (May 3).

As one of the region’s most prominent wedding and bridal exhibitions, SBF 2018 will host some of the Arab world’s most prestigious fashion houses, beauty centres, top experts in the fashion industry as well as marriage advisors and psychologists, and beauty and health experts who will offer a whole spectrum of insights and advice to people going to enter wedlock, married couples and the wider audience.

The prestigious event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

SBF is a stylish extravaganza specialised in all wedding-related topics and bridal needs provided by a selection of celebrated international and Emirati fashion designers. The four-day event will showcase the latest in wedding fashion, evening gowns ready-to-wear outfits for special occasions giving women and men enthusiastic about fashion the opportunity to make the most of the fair’s offerings including educational workshops and seminars on physical and psychological health alongside their fill of fashion and beauty.

Covering an area of 5,500 square metres, SBF 2018 is hosting more than 130 exhibitors and speakers who will engage an expected turnout of over 5,000 visitors in a series of panel discussions conducted by renowned stylists, nutritionists and health and beauty experts to enrich the knowledge of the audience with respect to various health and beauty issue that concern them.

The fair also features several master classes, which will offer a plethora of useful tips on makeup, skincare and hairstyling. An intensive beauty class by Emirati beauty expert Jawaher will be held on May 4 and 5, and a workshop on tips for hair dyeing, will be conducted by Jeanne D’Arc, Regional Manager of Matrix, on May 4.

For the first time, SBF is organising a panel discussion on the impact of social media on married life, which will feature social media influencers Khalid Al Ameri and his wife, Salama Mohamed, and Dr. Amal AL Nimir, (Specialist. Moderated by Asmaa Al Hassouni, the session, scheduled for Thursday, May 3, will shed light on the effect of social media on martial life.

On May 5, Dr Anwar Al Hammadi, Consultant and Head of Dermatology at Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Dermamed clinic, will offer specialised skincare tips along with fresh insights on how lifestyles and personal habits have a big impact on the skin.

On the same day, visitors will be treated to an impressive session titled ‘Dress Your Best’ by fashion designer and social media influencer Tamara Al Gabbani, who will provide essential personal styling advice for women during family gatherings and special occasions, plus beauty and fashion dos and don’ts.

Other events include a session titled ‘Quick Fix; Extreme Weight Loss Versus Lifestyle Change’ by healthy lifestyle coach Zena Habi.

In collaboration with ALWAN Centre, SBF has designated a special activity corner for children to express their creativity and learn new things. Having children engaged in a safe and stimulating environment will allow mothers to enjoy the fair without a worry.

The two popular competitions of SBF, the Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards and Sharjah Bridal Fair Beauty Awards will be organised on the final day of the fair, that is, May 6.

The Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion Awards will feature three categories: Best Casual Ready-to-Wear Collection, Best Evening Abaya and Best Evening Wear Collection, and is a recognition and celebration of the UAE’s best current and upcoming talents in the world of women’s fashion, with a specific focus on wedding wear.

The Sharjah Bridal Fair Beauty Awards will feature two categories, Best Bridal Hairstylist and Best Bridal Makeup Artist.

Lucky draws worth AED 100,000 will also be conducted in the last day of the fair.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive services and solutions, Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is set to host all kinds of events and cater to among others, social gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings and public celebrations. JRCC provides high-end hospitality services delivered by a highly qualified and experienced team of attentive industry experts, who are very keen and passionate about meeting the needs of guests and visitors.