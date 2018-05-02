Sultan Al Qasimi receives official accreditation of Sharjah ‘Child Friendly City’

The accolade comes just three years after the emirate was named ‘Baby-Friendly City’ by the UN and World Health Organisation.

Sharjah has been crowned as the first city in the world to receive the UN’s prestigious title after successfully meeting the new international requirements and criteria launched by UNICEF’s global CFC initiative and its new brand identity last month, to ensure the fulfillment of children's rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The CFC initiative aims to make the greatest positive impact on the lives of children and adolescents in the cities, towns and villages where they live.

The announcement was made during a special session for Sharjah’s children and youth held at the Consultative Council of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office.

Speaking on the great occasion, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, who received the official accreditation from UNICEF, said: “Our key goal has been, and always will be, to provide the sound foundations for a society where everyone can participate in shaping a future that is fit their ambitions and ours. And in spite of technological evolution and changing tools of labor, it is the human who will determine the direction and progress of societies and civilisations through ideology and determination.”

His Highness firstly thanked everyone who contributed to this achievement, saying: “Thank you all for your presence. I would also like to extend my sincerest gratitude and personal thanks to Balagopal Gopalan, Louise Thivant, Essam Ali and the United Nations Children’s Fund team for their wholehearted support, and the members of the Sharjah Steering Committee for their dedication and unwavering efforts. And foremost, I would like to thank Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, and all those who work alongside her, as what we reap today is the result of their continuous efforts in raising our generations.”

Addressing the children and youth, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi stated: “Today, we are here for you and will always work for you. I want you to know that every effort undertaken by Sharjah is a responsibility for us and a fundamental right for you. And we will always strive to achieve more. This is why we established the Sharjah Children Shura Council and the Youth Shura Council where you can be a major influence on your society and enhance your loyalty to the nation.”

We are delighted with the official announcement by UNICEF in naming Sharjah as a Child-Friendly City, the world's first city to receive this prestigious title, according to the United Nations' new standards and principles.

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah added: “I would like to recall my words when Sharjah was crowned with the Baby-Friendly City title. That day I said that our efforts will not stop and we will strive for more, because the welfare of children has no limits, and it is more than a goal by which to receive regional and international recognition. Taking care of our children is a divine duty and a commitment towards our stability. It reinforces our goals of humanitarian values and compassion, which I believe are the bridges that lead to excellence in all aspects of life. Today, we are here again to celebrate a new milestone on our continuous journey”.

With the new honour, Sharjah has added a new milestone to the UAE’s rich portfolio of achievements in child protection and welfare. This is due to momentous efforts spearheaded by Sharjah’s childcare institutions which have provided a role model for other global organisations affecting children’s wellbeing.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi , Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the Sharjah Baby-Friendly Office (SBFO) and members of the Steering Committee of Sharjah’s Project to attain the Child-Friendly City status.

A number of the members of the Sharjah Children’s Shura Council and Sharjah Youth Shura Council, in addition to students from Sharjah’s schools, also attended the ceremony.

Attending the session from the UNICEF delegation were Balagopal Gopalan, Acting Representative of the Gulf Area Office; Louise Thivant, Policy and Advocacy Specialist; Essam Ali, Social Policy Specialist, at the Gulf Area Office; Dr. Dalia Haroun, Public Health and Nutrition Consultant; Moataz Azzam, Programme Consultant; and Ola Al Saleh, the Sharjah Initiative Coordinator.

The selection of Sharjah was based on a range of specific criteria which included that every child be treated respectfully and equally by society and all bodies and authorities. Other stipulations stated that children have the right to grow up in a safe and clean environment where they feel safe and secure, have access to basic services, can play, learn and grow and where their voice is heard and matters. The views, needs and priorities of children and young adults must be taken into consideration while developing legislation, policies, programmes and budgets for children and youth and every child must be afforded equal opportunities to enjoy family life, play and have entertainment.

Louise Thivant, Policy and Advocacy Specialist at UNICEF gave an address, praising Sharjah’s efforts in its journey to be recognized a Child-Friendly City, and the work and dedication shown by the emirate to provide the best care for children, protect their rights, and prepare them for the future according to the highest international standards.

She said: “I have followed the work carried out in Sharjah closely over the past couple of years, and I have been encouraged to observe the great commitment to work together with children and young people in Sharjah and to improve their lives and futures. I have also observed that the commitment to make Sharjah child-friendly started before the decision to become a Child Friendly City was made.”

She added: “I assisted consultations with different groups of children and young people. I was particularly touched by the confidence with which these children and young people articulated their visions and hopes for their future.”