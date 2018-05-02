Salem Al Qaseer: With Sharjah Ruler directives, the emirate become an attractive environment for workers

Al Qaseer said: “By May 1, we will remember the efforts of the members of this segment to build our country and contribute to the development process in the Emirate of Sharjah, which was transformed by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to an attractive environment for all nationalities of the world, this is due to the availability of the emirate through its laws and legislations, from the preservation of the rights of workers, and the safety and comfort that they provide them”.