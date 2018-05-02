Awareness campaign on Police Clearance Certificate in Sharjah

Lt. Col. Abdullah Allay Al Naqbi, head of Wasit Police Station, said that the focus was on the category of 12th grade students, visits schools, this category that will be required to obtain Police Clearance Certificate, when they completion of the secondary stage, they can accomplish these transactions by telephone using smart applications, through the Ministry of Interior website (MOI) and completed in the shortest possible time, and through all the police stations operating in Sharjah.