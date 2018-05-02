Sharjah Municipality launches the new identity of the "nurseries"

Sharjah24: Based on the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Municipality has launched the new identity of municipal nurseries, Under the name of “Sharjah Municipal Gardens”, In the presence of Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality.
The nurseries were developed to suit the interests of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who gave great attention to agriculture, beautiful plants and flowers covering large areas of the emirate.