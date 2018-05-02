Sharjah Charity organises Umrah trip for 25 orphans from Egypt

"The Umrah Al-Khair initiative coincided with Zayed's year. This reflects the organization's commitment to implementing a series of initiatives and good deeds for the year of Zayed, including organizing the Umrah trip for those orphans and their families, which brought happiness and joy to them. We consider that they achieved a great dream through this trip to the Holy Land, and performance of Umrah, Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees at the SCS, said.

He pointed out that, among those, there were people suffering from various diseases, including blind and deaf, along with the elderly ones, but they were felt most joy and vitality, while they were there.

A delegation from the SCS accompanied the group to look for their needs and help them. Al Zari added.

They met with ADP delegation and media, including Munther al-Muzaki and Ibrahim al-Dhahli, who expressed their thanks and appreciation to the SCS and its efforts to offer this chance.