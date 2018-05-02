Sharjah observes International Workers’ Day 2018

Sheikh Khalid bin Saqer Al Qasimi, SPSA Chairman, said that the celebration highlights the UAE laws and policies that respect rights of all people regardless of their faiths, nationalities, races and social status.

"It is also echoes the vision of our leadership that pays all due respect to all those who contribute to building our nation," he added.

SPSA organises this event to recognise all those committed to hard work, tirelessly upholding and reinforcing social values, and principles of humanity, he noted.

The event featured a video to educate workers on the importance of following safety procedures and the use of personal protective equipment at work.