SAA honours employees on International Workers’ Day

Officials distributed shopping vouchers to them and were received with feelings of appreciation and happiness. Employees expressed their gratitude and admiration towards the officials for this initiative.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “This initiative to commemorate the International Workers’ Day is a tribute to the employees, as they are a fundamental base to our support services and our success. Their unending effort has contributed to enhance the work environment and provide an appropriate place for the completion of daily tasks. Their dedication has helped us provide the best services to passengers and customers.”