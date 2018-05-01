SEC reviews the final account report for 2017 of Sharjah Government

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Central Finance Department and the team preparing the report from the Department's staff presented the final account report for the fiscal year 2017 to the Government of Sharjah, a comparison of expenses and revenues to government agencies, and the final account of the central and decentralized departments and independent bodies and a comparison of their expenses and revenues.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah’s Department of eGovernment, presented the services and projects, which are being implemented in the coming years.

The Council was briefed on a draft resolution on the organisation of social professions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved a schedule of fees for services of the Sharjah Health Authority for financial transactions of health facilities in the Emirate.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented the amendments to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Law, which includes a number of items to expand the scope of the Chamber's work inside and outside the country, which contributes to enhance its role and develop its programs to achieve the main objectives of the movement of trade and economy in the emirate.

Concluding the meeting, the Council further reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s 16th meeting, to be held on Thursday, 3 May 2018, to discuss Policy on a law on the regulation of rangelands in the Emirate of Sharjah and the report of the Committee on Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities, as well as draft recommendations of the Advisory Council on Sharjah Airport Authority policy.