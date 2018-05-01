Sharjah Bridal Fair begins Thursday with 130 Exhibitors, Speakers

The luxury exhibition, one of the most important of its kind in the region, is being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and will take place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The first day of the Sharjah Bridal Fair, which runs until May 6, will feature a seminar to discuss the impact of social media on marriage, with guests Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama Mohamed, well-known social media influencers, and Dr. Amal AL Nimir, a leading family consultant. The opening day will also include a fashion show by Ghizlan in addition to collections under the category ‘Abayas and Jalabiyas’ and a series of entertainment shows.

The four-day event begins with a ladies-only opening ceremony at 4:00 pm and includes exclusive fashion shows from Shahira Lasheen and Feryal Al Bastaki.

Dedicated to providing brides with insights and support services to prepare for weddings and married life, Sharjah Bridal Fair hosts fashion gurus along with beauty, health and social experts and will be open for men and women from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “Building on the success of the last two years, Sharjah Bridal Fair returns with a new look and offers a fresh series of workshops and interactive sessions to attract famous fashion designers, make-up artists and nutrition experts. The fair is a unique platform for visitors to broaden their knowledge and enrich their experience through a comprehensive programme focussing on a range of cultural and psychological support.

The fair is held in cooperation with a number of sponsors, including Special Moments as Strategic Sponsor, Amouage as Platinum Sponsor, Magic Symphony as Artistic Sponsor, Royal Beauty House as Beauty Sponsor for the models, Studio 77 Photography as the official Sponsor of Photography and Videography and BHV, L'Occitane, Galeries Lafayette, Kryolan and Biolage as supporting partners.

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) is the largest high-end hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, furnished with a wide range of exclusive in-house events and catering facilities. JRCC celebrated its fifth anniversary this year, and is the preferred destination for high-profile business and social events, and large international conferences for its world-class hospitality facilities and catering services. The centre has hosted 1,300-plus events since its inception and welcomed more than 526,000 visitors with a 99 percent rate of customer satisfaction.