Sara Al Madani: We are so excited about the launch of this radio channel

The UAE’s culturally uplifting city, Sharjah, launched its first English language radio station Pulse 95 Radio under the themed “The Heart of Sharjah”.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sara Al Madani said, “I am serial entrepreneur and now presenter of Pulse Radio in Sharjah, we are so excited about the launch of this radio channel.”

She added, “I’m going to host a show called “The Morning Majlis,” from 7am to 10 pm, with my two co-host Sally Mousa and Omar Al Busaidy. Our show is going be convying every trending topics in the world including food, culture, and travel.”

She further concluded, “Tune in because we’re gonna be having a lot of amazing guests in the show from different corporations and companies. We can’t wait to have you listen to us.”