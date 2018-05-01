Sharjah Police arrests two Asians selling fake gold

They urged people to buy in quantity. The culprits gave the buyers a small piece of real gold as a sample so they could decide upon on an agreed amount.

After negotiation with the customer and determining the amount, they would ask buyers to bring the money and receive the gold in one of the industrial areas of Sharjah. The sum involved were between AED 50,000 to AED 60,000.

The suspects would give the rest of the quantity in an envelope, which was later discovered to be just pieces of iron polished in gold.

Colonel Ebrahem Al Ajel, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department in Sharjah Police, warned members of the society not to fall victim to fraudsters and not to engage in the purchase of gold or jewelry from unknown shops.