Heads of Sharjah government departments visits “Rain Room”

Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF), received the heads government department with Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of Development at Sharjah Art Foundation, they are Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Eng. Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Planning and Survey, Khalid Butti Al Hajri, Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, habet Salem Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, Eng. Khalid Mohammed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Sharjah Urban Planning Council.

The Rain Room building, permanently located in Al Majarah – near Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah, is a site-specific installation created by Random International that provides an immersive experience of continuous rainfall.

When visitors enter the room, they are directed to navigate intuitively and carefully through the dark underground space in order to protect themselves from the downpour. As the visitors walk through the room, which uses 1,200 liters of self-cleaning, recycled water, their movements trigger motion sensors that pause the rainfall when their movements are detected.

The building is built on an area of 1460 square meters and is simple in design. The Rain Room was launched at The Curve, Barbican, London (2012) and then presented at the Museum of Modern Art, New York (2013), Yuz Museum, Shanghai (2015) and Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2015–2017). The Rain Room is now permanently and exclusively housed in the Middle East through the efforts of Sharjah Art Foundation.