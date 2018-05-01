Khalid Al Midfa: I’m very happy today that we have this channel

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa said, “Today Sharjah Media Corporation launched Pulse 95, which is the first English Radio Channel in Sharjah. I think it’s a great edition for Sharjah.”

Commenting on the event, during the opening ceremony on Monday evening at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa added, “It will cater to a segment that is really interested in knowing much more about Sharjah in terms of the tourism products that we have and in terms of the rich heritage and culture that we have in Sharjah.”

Al Midfa concluded by saying, “I’m very happy today that we have this channel and I hope that we will be always working together in collaboration with Sharjah Media Corporation in order to convey this message and showcase the identity of Sharjah and the authentic experience that people can get here in Sharjah.”