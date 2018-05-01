Fahim Al Qasimi: We look forward to having our experiences shared with the world in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Congratulation to Sharjah Media Corporation on the launch of Pulse 95, the voice in English of the heart of Sharjah.”

During the opening ceremony on Monday evening at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi added, “We really look forward to having our messages, our experiences shared with the world here in Sharjah, the city of culture, education and innovation.”

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi concluded, “We look for to hearing from you, we look for to engaging and I look forward to listening to Pulse 95.”