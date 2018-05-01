Sharjah Municipality controls 5 vehicles loaded with prohibited goods

Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of City Control Section, confirmed that this campaign comes within the framework of the department's objectives in combating negative phenomena, a team was formed after information was received indicating that a number of persons were in possession of prohibited goods and distributing them to some shops. Accordingly, the team was formed, the materials were seized while they were on their way to the shops and they were destroyed.

Al-Kaabi praised the efforts exerted by the members of the control unit on the speed of their response and enabled them to control these persons. He also called upon the community members to cooperate with the municipality by calling hotline number 993 to report any negative phenomena and disturbance of the public landscape.