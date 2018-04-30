Sharjah CP congratulates Sharjah Police on its achievements

This came during a meeting with police leaders, senior officers and employees on Monday at Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi was greeted on his arrival by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Senior Officers of the Sharjah Police General Command and members of the Academy.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed called on the employees of the Sharjah Police during the meeting to continue their excellence and achievements in various fields, and assume their responsibilities at work and reflect their happiness with this benefit to achieve the actual happiness of members, the public and customers.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed thanked Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for supporting and sponsoring the award, which works to motivate and encourage all employees of the police service, pointing out the aspiration of Sharjah Police General Command to further cooperation with the Ministry to provide more distinguished services to the customer.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah expressed his happiness with the achievements of the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, pointing out that the employees are highly responsible and know the size of what should be provided for society to maintain its security and safety and its aspirations to a safe society in all its facilities.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah wished a success to Sharjah Police, stressing that the great achievement is reflected in the reactions and conversations of members of the community in a positive and happy about the role of the police, and provide the best services needed by society in all categories.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed took photographs with commemorative winners and academic staff.

During the visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed toured on the integrated equipment of the new meeting hall at Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, which includes the latest technological means of communication and provides great services for the educational and training process.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also briefed on the ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project organised by the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) in cooperation with Sharjah Police General Command.

For his part, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his unlimited support, attention and guidance.

Al Shamsi also thanked Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for his patronage and honour of this meeting and his keenness to honour and celebrate the achievements of the owners, which is an encouragement to them to follow their sincere efforts.