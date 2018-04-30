SEDD celebrates “Haq Al Laila”

The organisation of such event comes within SEDD’s concerns to strengthen the communication between all community groups in Sharjah, to preserve the Emirati cultural heritage emanating from the Arabian customs and traditions and to encourage the heritage revival, which carries the fragrance of the past and the authenticity of the customs and traditions that develop patriotism.

The event included the distribution of sweets and traditional food on employees and customers. Also, the Department prepared “Haq Al Laila Charity Exhibition”, where the employees from various Departments sold number of products and the outcome will be given to charity corporations in the Emirate. It is worth mentioning that the Department is keen on celebrating “Haq Al Laila” in order to preserve this beautiful memory in the mind of its employees and to mix the spirit of the past and present.

It is said that the night of the fifteenth of Sha'ban (Haq al Laila) that is named like that from “Allah’s Right” is considered an important annual occasion that the children celebrate in UAE. They go around the houses in the region in groups after Asr prayer until sunset carrying with them bags made out of clothes chanting poems and folk songs for the occasion where families give them sweets, nuts and some coins. By the end of the tour, they gather to divide these sweets and nuts among them.