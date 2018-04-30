Ahmed Al Salman: We organised a training course to implement Business Continuity in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” Al Salman added that “in view of the keenness of the Business Continuity Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, to ensure the continuity of work in various departments and governmental bodies, and not to stop vital activities during emergencies and accidents, the Business Continuity Committee held a training program for members of subcommittees in government departments, which enabled them to gain a full understanding of the various phases of business continuity management application.”