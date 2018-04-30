Sharjah Bridal Fair 2018 covers full spectrum of advice

Organised and hosted by the award-winning Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) from May 3-6, the fair features a host of interactive seminars conducted by renowned stylists, nutritionists and fashion experts.

In addition, the unique role of social media in a modern marriage will be assessed by Dr. Amal Al Nimir, specialist in individual, couple and family counseling. The UAE’s favorite social media influencer couple, Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama Mohamed will also be in attendance to share their personal experiences on how marital bliss in the 21st century is affected by the digital age and hugely impacts the way in which husbands and wives communicate. Al Ameri currently has 212,000 followers on Instagram.

Highlights of the fair this year will be the ‘Quick Fix: Extreme Weight Loss Versus Lifestyle Change’ session by Zena Habi, Healthy Lifestyle Coach, another session titled ‘Common Skincare Mistakes and How to Avoid Them’ conducted by Dr. Anwar Al Hamadi, Consultant and Head of Dermatology at Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of Dermamed Clinic, in addition to a master class by popular makeup artist, Jawaher.

The ‘Dress Your Best’ feature hosted by Tamara Al Gabbani, Social Media Influencer and Fashion Designer, provides essential personal styling advice for women during family gatherings and special occasions, plus beauty and fashion dos and don’ts. Visitors will also meet Jeanne D’Are, Matrix Regional Manager, for the session ‘Hair Colour Tips You’ve Never Heard Before’

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “The Sharjah Bridal Fair was conceived to not only serve as an event featuring the latest in bridal fashion, makeup and beauty care. It also furthers our social responsibility to enrich the cultural understanding and psychological and physical health of expectant brides, which they will benefit from throughout their married life. We conduct a series of workshops and interactive sessions, which aim to enhance women's understanding of the new relationship dynamics that a woman experiences after marriage, the ways in which they can approach their responsibilities and how they can strike that harmony with their life partner. In doing so, we seek to enhance the overall well-being and stability of our community, and aim to increase the level of social safety that brides-to-be can enjoy.”