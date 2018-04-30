Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri: Sharjah Police attaches great importance to the workers

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department, said: "Sharjah Police attaches great importance to the workers through communication, awareness and work to achieve the main objectives of this partnership based on security and safety.”

Al Marri added that the participation in the activities of the Workers' Day included highlighting a series of awareness and educational lectures for the workers, about the UAE's labor laws and regulations, need to respect the labor laws of the country, maintaining security”.