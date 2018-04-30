Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri: Sharjah Police attaches great importance to the workers

  • Monday 30, April 2018 in 1:29 PM
Sharjah24: The participation of the Sharjah Police General Command is part of the community initiatives that the leadership is keen to activate in order to contribute to communication with the various segments of the society in order to strengthen the bridges of communication and interaction with all institutions in the country.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Lt. Col. Ahmed Al Marri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department, said: "Sharjah Police attaches great importance to the workers through communication, awareness and work to achieve the main objectives of this partnership based on security and safety.”
 
Al Marri added that the participation in the activities of the Workers' Day included highlighting a series of awareness and educational lectures for the workers, about the UAE's labor laws and regulations, need to respect the labor laws of the country, maintaining security”.