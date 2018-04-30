Sharjah prepares to host IWAS 2019

He explained that Sharjah's hosting of the IWAS 2019 for the second time, came to the attention of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, providing all the possibilities and elements of success for sports of people with disabilities, to highlight Sharjah's leading role in the field of attention to the issues of people with disabilities. The Chairman of the Committee also paid close attention to Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Participants in the meeting discussed Sharjah's hosting of the IWAS 2019, in terms of the proposed sports for the 2019 World Games and its venues, the 2019 World Program and 2018-2018.