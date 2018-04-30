MoU between Sharjah police, Rafid

Rafid officers will start responding to motorists involved in accidents in the emirates with effect from May 14. Rafid. Details about response time and fees to attend the accidents will be announced on May 14.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with Salim Saeed Al Midfa, General Manager of Rafid and Omar Al Mullah, executive director of the company.

Major General Al Shamisi said motorists would be able to download Rafid app and send picture of the accident, after which traffic expert will assess the accident and issue report.

The motorists using the app will not be required to wait for police patrols to report minor accidents,” Al Shamsi said.