Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority reviews cooperation with France

During the visit, the joint cooperation in the field of document preservation systems and the best practices and experiences in archiving and restoration operations were reviewed. Asma Nasir, Director of Documents and Archives Authority, Mr. Mahmoud Kafi, Documents and Archive Expert, Engineer Tarim Al Shamsi, Head of Infrastructure and Maryam Al Mansoori, Document Officer joined the visiting delegation.

The visit schedule included a meeting with the Archives of French Ministries Organization (SIAF), concerning the development of a general strategy for organizing the inter-ministerial archive and presenting proposals on the drafting of legislative texts and regulatory laws of archive system in France. Topics related to the application of archiving systems, classification and sorting of documents and the manner of controlling of such documents were discussed during the visit.

The delegation visited the National Archives of France to learn about the best international practices in presenting the historical documents and collections. As well, the delegation reviewed the experience of French National Institute of Audio and Visual Archives (INA), aiming at preserving the radio and TV archives and historical reports and researches by using the best modern digital techniques.