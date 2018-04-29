Al Qasba welcomes world’s most popular theatre in education play ‘Ch!cken’

The international cast from UAE-based Constellation Productions will perform the popular children’s play ‘Ch!cken’, which has been shown more than 6,000 times to young audiences across the world, helping them to learn valuable lessons from a story that is interactive, humorous and moving.

The 45-minute multi-award winning play is full of surprises and twists, in line with its fast pace, guaranteed to entertain the youngsters but at the same time pose some serious questions.

Khuloud Salem Aljunaibi, Al Qasba Manager, said: “In keeping with its philosophy of providing family enjoyment and encouraging child education, Al Qasba is delighted to welcome such an accomplished and globally significant play, which helps children to be aware of the major issues they face now and the challenges that will face them in the future.

“Having been produced around the world more than 6,000 times, this powerful play has had a profound impact on both children and parents, who are able to reinforce the values of the story, long after the performance is finished. Again, the cross-cultural ties which Al Qasba nurtures have brought another truly impressive event which will benefit everyone involved.”

The performances of ‘Ch!cken’ will take place at 10am and 7.30pm on Tuesday 1st May, at 7.30pm on 2nd May and at 10am on 3rd May at Masrah Al Qasba Theatre. Tickets are AED 40 and are available at Al Qasba and Al Majaz information desks or via the link https://platinumlist.net.

Al Qasba features numerous high-end amenities and modern tourist attractions, including restaurants, cafés, Masrah Al Qasba – Theatre, which accommodates 250 people, Multaqa Al Qasba – Conference and Meeting Halls, Kids Fun House, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, Maraya Art Centre and many others, that cater to visitors of all ages.