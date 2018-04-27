The Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discuses development projects for 2019

At the beginning of the meeting, Chairman of the Board expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his generosity to the people of the Emirate in general and the children of the Eastern Region, also establishment of Al Rafisa Dam and Sharjah – Khorfakkan Road.



Chairman of the Board considered that the new road constitutes an important development artery that will achieve a cultural transition and a qualitative leap in various aspects of life in the region.