Sharjah Municipality honours SEWA during 1st Sharjah Engineering Forum

During the Forum, organised by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, SEWA reviewed the development and improvement of the efficiency of electricity networks using the smart meter system and its efforts and support for sustainable development programs.



Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority expressed his appreciation for the honouring, praising the Municipality's continuous efforts and its outstanding role in serving the community through supporting various activities organised by the Emirate of Sharjah in cooperation with different government agencies.



Al Leem further lauded the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.