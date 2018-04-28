Sharjah marks International Labour Day with launch of "May Day Festival"

To be hosted in association with different government entities in Sharjah including Sharjah Health Authority, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Community Police and Tawjeeh, the mega event also featured a marathon race and cricket, football and volleyball matches from 6th to 27th April.



"Inspired and encouraged by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we are keen to provide an ideal environment for the working community that offers them high-quality living and provides an opportunity to maintain a work-life balance.



"As such, the recent initiative is a small step towards a bigger goal that aims to improve the conditions of workers and respect their rights and awareness. Through this initiative we aim to bring about a positive change, which will streamline the existing conditions and pave way for the upliftment of the workers," said Salem Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority.



The May Day Festival will witness seminars and awareness sessions on health and well-being at the medical camp, in addition to entertainment activities including cinematic dance, karaoke performances, magic shows, game shows, comedy shows, music band performances and a movie show. Furthermore, the festival will also include a May Day Flag hoisting session and an award ceremony recognising the outstanding contributions of the working community in the UAE.



May Day Carnival is a colourful, creative and scintillating event showcasing different cultures around the world, whilst witnessing the participation of thousands of participants, which aims to provide necessary support for employers and employees working in the emirate, in cooperation and coordination with government authorities and private companies.