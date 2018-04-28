Sharjah Holding conducts Board of Director’s meeting

During the meeting, Board members discussed several topics including the company’s 2018 quarterly performance, the latest developments in Matajer markets and the Al Zahia community, as well as 2017 financial statements and auditors' reports. Agenda items also included discussion of new proposals, ideas and projects that the company is pursuing and its role in the development of those projects.



Waleed Al Sayegh, Sharjah Holding Chairman said, “Today’s meeting was both important and vital and included many key items and points related to convening the general assembly meeting. We discussed the company’s 2018 balance sheet as well as other matters. All members of the Board of Directors interacted with these ideas and proposals, reflecting our seriousness and keenness towards enhancing the company’s performance, while achieving the highest levels of excellence and success in its various projects that add value to the Emirate of Sharjah. The most important pillars of the company are quality and adherence to world-class and high-level standards.”



He added, “The discussions, topics and ideas put forward by the Board of Directors have been part of the company’s continuous pursuit of the highest standards of success, excellence and innovation, in line with the Government of Sharjah’s approach to growth and development, which continues to improve Sharjah’s economic and investment landscape, achieving prosperity and entertainment for the people, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.”



The company’s board of directors praised the efforts and performance of its various sectors and projects, so far achieved, and applauded the new phases that were launched across various fields, sectors, businesses and projects. They also praised the performance and achievements of team members working on company projects.



The Board of Directors underscored that all Sharjah Holding projects are subject to deep and accurate studies, and represent a serious check on the extent and nature of the benefit of their implementation for the best interest of the society. The company has ambitious plans to enter into new project developments, which strengthen its leading position, especially since it has a long investment and planning history, and significantly serves the shareholders and the society.