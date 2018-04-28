Sharjah CP attends wedding reception

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Saturday a wedding reception hosted by Mohammed Khalifah Al Kitbi in celebration of his marriage to the daughter of the poet Ali Alshiwain in Madam area.
The reception was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs), Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Sultan bin Batti Al Mihairi, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council, Major General Saif Mohammad Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and a number of officials and dignitaries.