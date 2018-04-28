Sharjah CP attends wedding reception

During attending the wedding reception

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs), Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Sultan bin Batti Al Mihairi, Secretary-General of Sharjah Executive Council, Major General Saif Mohammad Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and a number of officials and dignitaries.