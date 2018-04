Princess Dr. Sara bint Abdul MohsIn bin Jalawi Al Saud, Chairperson of the Centre , spoke in her opening remarks about a rapidly changing reality that she describes as ''anxious, tense, complex with multiple approaches and directions.''



Speakers discussed a wide range of topics including impact of cultural, social and ethnic diversity on societal peace, social coexistence, digital revolution, social media, new virtual and open communities and societal cohesion.