“SEDD” and “Sharjah Municipality” organise inspection campaigns on markets

Likely, the campaigns coincided with the half of Sha’ban as well as because Ramadan is coming up as well thus to make sure that the dealers are committed to the laws and regulation so forth to preserve the rights of consumers as one of the priorities of the Department.



In addition, SEDD pays great attention that all economic establishments are complying with the rules and regulations provided by the Department to offer the best service to customers, ensure that only good products are promoted for and the fake one are not sold in the markets, pointing that the work of inspection on markets will continue.



Besides, the role of the Health Department at the Municipality is very important were as they inspect the sites where sweets are sold to ensure their application to the necessary health requirements. Also, such Department works on making sure that all employees and staff in such sites are oblige to the health practices to grant the safety of products that are sold to the public.



Commenting of the campaigns, Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the Department, its commercial officers as well as teams are working continuously to monitor the markets thus to protect people form commercial fraud and legal irregularities. Al Suwaidi emphasised that the campaigns ensure that everyone adheres to the applicable rules and regulations and provides the best services to the consumer.



Likewise, he pointed out that the Department of Economic Development applies the highest standards of consumer service, in line with the Consumer Protection Law, and stressed that the Department is committed to working with merchants and consumers to find a fair relationship between the two parties.



Also, Al Suwaidi added that SEDD is working on carrying out awareness campaigns in the emirate throughout the year to raise awareness in the consumer protection sector, in addition to introducing traders to the systems and procedures adopted. Likely, he illustrated that the awareness campaigns are spread in an interactive manner and innovative media on a wide scale to reach different segments of society.



From his side, Rashid Al Hosani, Deputy Head of Commercial Control Section at SEDD, emphasized on the importance that the public should communicate with the Department in case of facing any case of commercial fraud. He also on the need to keep a bill after purchasing, which is a reference to them and the guarantor of their rights if they wish to file a complaint. Besides, SEDD offers several channels to receive complaints whereas it receives the complaints through the Call Center at 80080000 or through the consumer protection website www.shjconsumer.ae.



Moreover, Al Hosani pointed out that SEDD is continuing its regulatory efforts and in cooperation with various competent authorities in the Emirate to ensure that all economic establishments operating in the Emirate comply with the requirements imposed by the Federal Tax Authority.