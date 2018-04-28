Al Khaledia District Council stresses importance of preserving family unity

This came during the third meeting organised by the Council on Thursday evening, aiming at holding periodic meetings with the people and citizens in order to strengthen family ties and promote social ties between citizens.



Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Vice-Chairman of the Al Khaledia District Council praised the great efforts of the Council in supporting and strengthening the family relations, highlighting the importance of family preservation.



Lauding the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Khalfan Saeed Al Marri concluded that the emirate of Sharjah has become a pioneering model in preserving family cohesion.



A number of dignitaries and top officials attended the meeting.