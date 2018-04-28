EPAA honours winners of SSA

The honouring ceremony was attended by Marwan Ahmad Al Sawaleh, Undersecretary of the Minister of Education for Academic Affairs; Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA); Prof. Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, the jury members, several participants, environmentalists, schoolchildren and university students, and many other attendees.



The Fifty-six schools that have participated in SSA competed for 11 awards, in addition to a number of universities, namely: The American University of Sharjah, AUS, University of Sharjah, UoS, Al Qasimia University and Skyline University College (SUC). The Green School category was introduced under the SSA school category. Under the university category, Green College was also introduced in the sixth round.



Commenting on the event, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) said that the initiative of the Sharjah Sustainability Award (SSA) has a national and educational value. It also foster the spirit of competition among different student in schools and universities in order to contribute to the conduct of scientific researches in the environmental field.



Al Suwaidi added that the SSA aims also promotes the innovative environmental projects that help in conservation of natural resources, serving and improving the environment to achieve a green environment in an environmentally sustainable framework.



Praising the participating projects, the SSA jury highlighted the importance of the Sharjah Sustainability Award as a pioneering environmental initiative aiming at developing awareness and ensuring the principles of sustainable development.



Expressing their happiness and pleasure, the winners described the honouring as an incentive for them for future progress and innovation. The honouring further opens the prospects for more excellence and creativity.



At the conclusion of the honouring ceremony, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) honoured the cooperating institutions and the jury members.