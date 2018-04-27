Sultan Al Qasimi meets participants of “Dialogue of Civilizations” and Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity’s winners

During the meeting His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stressed the need for intellectuals to sharpen their efforts , strengthen each other's hands , and obtain high intellectual value that contributes significantly to the conservation and stability of society.

His Highness the Ruler of praised the efforts of the Sharjah Department of Culture and its various distinctive programs which come in line with the Department’s strategies and supreme goals over 37 years.

His Highness also welcomed the invitation of the delegation of the Jagiellonian University , Poland, to attend the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Orientalism and Arabic Language in October 2019.

Welcoming the Emirate’s guests, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah lauded the Dara’s rare books which reflect the deep history and all the academic, cultural, scientific means.

Addressing the Polish delegation , His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised their efforts in the Arabic language education, highlighting the importance of building contacts and communication with various Arab scientific institutions.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded the meeting by congratulating the winners of this year's Award from all Arab countries.

The Polish delegation thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his unlimited interest and unconditional support of the Arabic Language, supporting its institutes in all countries of the world.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, as well as a number of dignitaries and top officials.