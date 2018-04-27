Being very inspirational, Sharjah changes the world into a better place

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24”, Elisha Satvinder said that the event is in recognition by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressing that the emirate of Sharjah changes the world into a better place by having such support to give to the world.

Elisha Satvinder added,” This amazing acknowledgment inspires us to do more and to know that somebody out there is looking at you and wanting you to do more . This by itself is an inspiration to help refugee children.”

Commenting on the winning, Elisha Satvinder further added, “ The money that we won, will help us aid in the educational sector and reach more children and connect them to education.”

He stressed that the money will be used to provide the best educational experience of the refugee children, adding, “I truly believe that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi has more than a big heart, he has an amazing heart!”