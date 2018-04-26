Sharjah Consultative Council looks into 19 complaints

Sharjah24 – WAM: The Legislative Committee of the Consultative Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, looked into 18 complaints raised by the public against some of the emirate's government departments.
During its third Regular Session of the Council's ninth Legislative Chapter, the panel also reviewed nine answers provided by the government departments in response to questions passed to them by the Council earlier. 
 
The Committee also commended the prompt interaction and responsiveness of the government departments. 
 
Abdullah Ibrahim Dayyas, the Committee chairman, presided over the meeting with Iyman Osman Parout, the Committee Secretary, Khalifah Shamis Al Kaabi, Abdullah Salih Al Naqbi, Abdul Aziz bin Khadim, Head of the Accounts Department and Sumyyah Ahmed, from the Legal Department, in presence.