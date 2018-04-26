Sharjah CP honours the winners of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work

The ceremony was held at the Culture Palace in Sharjah, the audience saw a visual presentation on the importance of voluntary and its positive effects in society in various fields.

Afaf Al Marri, Head of Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, delivered a speech in which she thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the sponsor of the award, noting that since the award was launched a decade and a half ago, inspired by her career in the thought and guidance of His Highness the founder. Which aims to build human beings in accordance with a unique humanitarian system that makes volunteering an essential tributary of the development and advancement of society in order to promote sustainable development.

Afaf Al Marri thanked the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for attending the ceremony honouring the winners of the award, which was attended by many individuals and institutions and honoured many veteran personalities in volunteer work and students.

The Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the award for the distinguished personalities of volunteerism: Sheikha Shama bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan for her support for cultural volunteerism, and retired general Rashid Abdullah Mubarak bin Ali Al Ketbi for his support for social work and other categorisers in the Award.

Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi also honoured the sponsors of the award: Sharjah eGovernment Department, Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Charity, Tilal Real Estate and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The course was characterized by the development of an electronic portal during the period of participation and submission of applications, which allowed the registration and acceptance of applications online, which facilitated the procedures for the jury and participants, In addition to the create a new category, "University Student" within the framework of the keenness of the award to appreciate the volunteer efforts offered by the university student and highlight them, as well as developed a new area.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials and directors of Sharjah government departments and representatives of various parties.