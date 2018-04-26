SLP attendees introduced to the Dynamism, Leading Business Intellect of INSEAD Singapore

Organised by Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD), one of the UAE’s pioneering initiatives that invests in young leaders of the nation, all 30 attendees of SLP were at INSEAD Singapore, an international institution known for leading the way in delivering innovative and influential learning experiences for students and young business executives around the world.

The Sharjah delegation was led by Jassem Al Blooshi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and attended a series distinct of training modules, which have been developed by INSEAD to spark innovation in today’s rapidly changing business environment characterised by digital transformation, bold innovation and disruption. Two more Emirati professionals working in Singapore, Sheikh Saleh bin Saif bin Hamad Al Sharqi, third secretatry in Emirati Embassy in Singapore; Tarek Abdelrahman Ewais El Sayed, Economic Researcher, UAE Embassy in Singapore, also underwent the training.

“The principle of specialisation is one of the key aspects of the Sharjah Leadership Program,” said Al Blooshi, emphasising on how it aims to empower its participants by offering them practical expertise in their respective areas of specialisation, fostering leadership and creativity and enhancing their spirit of innovation in them.

He added: “Through this visit, we aim to offer our program attendees transformational learning experiences that will support their career growth at every stage. Sharjah for Capability Development is keen to ensure that all its programmes are tailored to cater to the society’s present and future needs. Our efforts are inspired by the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, to empower, train and qualify young individuals.”

From April 15 to 20, the SLP class attended training and discussion sessions on a variety of ISEAD’s leadership modules where they received keen insights on the global economic landscape, and its transformation over the years; understood aspects of economic volatility with a specific focus on the important role institutions and diversification strategies play in mitigating risks; furthered their understanding of sustainability and studied the methods of measuring impact of sustainable business practices; and learned the art of designing high performance and key decision making teams within organisations.

They were also introduced to the ‘Leading Blue Ocean Strategy’, which was conceptualized by the INSEAD faculty in 2005 to study methods of innovation, and to ‘Maywood Cycles’, which is an immersive simulation process during which participants were made to work in teams to address a common challenge in a simulated company and environment.

HE Dr. Mohammed Omar Abdallah Balfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, received the SLP delegation and hosted a dinner in their honour. Commending SLP's decision to visit Singapore and learn from its proven excellence in entrepreneurship, he urged the participants to make the most of the UAE's global expertise and experiences in this field. The delegates thanked the ambassador and members of the UAE embassy in Singapore for furthering the objectives of SLP with their efforts.

The Sharjah Leadership Programme, which was launched by SCD in 2008, aims to develop the capabilities of young leaders who are fully aware of the requirements of the development drive in Sharjah, and are keenly enthusiastic to contribute to Sharjah’s development leading to providing a strong impetus to the cultural renaissance in the emirate and take it to greater heights.

Established in 2005, Sharjah for Capability Development is one of the four entities of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, which operates under the vision and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation. It is a membership-based community comprised of over 800 dedicated young members who contribute to the overall objectives of the organisation through suggestions, ideas, initiatives, activities and voluntary work. Their flagship program, Sharjah Leadership Program, has produced 380+ graduates – UAE nationals in the 25-35 years’ age group.