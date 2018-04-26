Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi receives Sabreen

Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, accompanied by Sabreen, toured the university city to learn about universities and educational institutions, the Sharjah Memorial, Capital of Islamic Culture 2014, the Sharjah Cultural Capital of 1998 Memorial, and the Martyrs Square.

Sabreen expressed her admiration for this huge achievement of buildings, educational institutions and landmarks. She stressed that one visit to Sharjah is enough to understand the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his keen interest in education and culture.