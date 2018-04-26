Sharjah Police launches campaign on “Sudden Deviation”

The campaign includes all aspects of the distribution of Arabic, English and Urdu, in collaboration with government service departments, Indian and Pakistani associations in Sharjah, for road users from the drivers of vehicles, pedestrians, in addition to awareness lectures on the dissemination of traffic culture and guidance on how to use light signals when going from one path to another, and awareness of the importance of using side mirrors to monitor the movement of the road in case of overrun, as well as awareness through the official accounts of social networking sites of the Sharjah Police.