SEC organises a lecture on parents' role

During the lecture, organised in cooperation with the Parents' Council in the Central Region, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim highlighted the importance of Children’s guidance.

Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim further called on the necessity to bridge the gap between the children and their parents, stressing on the importance of being aware of the guidelines for parent-child communication.

During the event, the Sharjah Education Council and the Parents' Council in the Central Region represented commemorative shields of appreciation to Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim in recognition of his efforts to preserve the generation.

The lecture was attended by a number of top figures, dignitaries, and officials.