Sharjah 24: Sharjah Education Council (SEC) organised on Wednesday a lecture on the educational role of the parents, in which Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai called on the parents to take care of the children.
During the lecture, organised in cooperation with the Parents' Council in the Central Region, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim highlighted the importance of Children’s guidance. 
 
Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim further called on the necessity to bridge the gap between the children and their parents, stressing on the importance of being aware of the guidelines for parent-child communication.
 
During the event, the Sharjah Education Council and the Parents' Council in the Central Region represented commemorative shields of appreciation to Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim in recognition of his efforts to preserve the generation. 
 
The lecture was attended by a number of top figures, dignitaries, and officials.  