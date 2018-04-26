Sharjah Municipality holds first Engineering Forum

The conference, aimed at offering future platform for engineering in Sharjah, was organised under the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and head of the Executive Council.

The conference titled “Global Vision for Sustainability” was attended by Thabet Salem Al Turaifi, General Director of Sharjah Municipality, and held at Sharjah Sheraton.

The forum highlighted engineering based activities in Sharjah and featured various government departments that presented their progress of their respective departments in the forum including Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), Directorate of Planning and Survey Departments, Housing Department and Sharjah Heritage Institute.