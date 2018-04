Sharjah Charity will be distributed through donation vouchers of AED 20 per coupon and Eid allowance. The total allocation of the campaign will be distributed within and outside the country to AED2 million, Ramadan, AED 15 million, 5 million dirhams, Zakat Al Fitr 2 million dirhams, and Eid Al Fitr 1.1 million dirhams.