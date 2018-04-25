Sharjah Ruler meets Arab Children’s Parliament hosting committee

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has praised the efforts of the Committee during the past two years, wishing them the best of success in the coming days.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah called for cooperation between all institutions to succeed this pioneering Arab experience, stressing that the Emirate of Sharjah deserves this success because it is a generous emirate.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also added that the hosting the headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament represents a great effort that serves all the children of the Arab nation. It is also an extra effort to what Sharjah is doing at the regional, Arab and international levels in supporting the child care programs.

Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) thanked Sharjah Ruler for his guidance to host the Arab Children's Parliament and its continued support for the work of the Committee, which was welcomed by all members of the League of Arab States, valuing the role of His Highness and the Emirate of Sharjah in supporting and establishing many Arab projects in various fields, especially the children's area, in which the Emirate has achieved remarkable international progress.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to a detailed report by the Chairman and members of Arab Children's Parliament, which included the most important work and efforts undertaken by the committee since the announcement of hosting the headquarters of the Arab Child Parliament in 2016 to be at Sharjah.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness and the attendees discussed a number of recommendations made by the committee regarding their work, in order to ensure the success of the experience which reflects the experience of the Emirate in the field of supporting and rehabilitating the child.