Sharjah Ruler receives German Consulate General

His Highness Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the Consul-General of Germany, he praised the deep historical ties between both countries and their friendly people in various fields.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah and Gunter Rauer reviewed the historic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various social and economic domains. They also discussed ways to coordinate joint scientific and academic issues which would contribute to developing the educational system.

Gunter Rauer, German Consulate General expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing the opportunity to meet with His Highness, praising the scientific and cultural renaissance witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah through the establishment many educational and academic institutions that provide the best educational programs.