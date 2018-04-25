8 workshops at Social Service Conference

  • Wednesday 25, April 2018 in 2:46 PM
Sharjah24: The second day of the 9th Social Service Conference, organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department, the launched eight workshops in conjunction, Under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in collaboration with the United Nations, as well as leading institutions in the local and Gulf community.
Jassim Al-Hammadi, Director of Knowledge Management at the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Conference, said that the activities of the scientific workshops accompanying the conference are one of the most important event. They aim at empowering and developing the skills of specialists in the field of social service and linking them to aspects of sustainable development of the more than 148 participants.