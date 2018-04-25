Jassim Al-Hammadi, Director of Knowledge Management at the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Conference, said that the activities of the scientific workshops accompanying the conference are one of the most important event. They aim at empowering and developing the skills of specialists in the field of social service and linking them to aspects of sustainable development of the more than 148 participants.
8 workshops at Social Service Conference
- Wednesday 25, April 2018 in 2:46 PM