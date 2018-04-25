Al Qasba celebrates music from around the world with the Sharjah Choir Festival

Held in conjunction with The Green Room, a Sharjah-based music startup that works to develop and harness young talent based in the UAE, the festival will feature a diverse group of choirs who will share their experience, their expertise and the magic of their voices with the audience.

The choirs will share music from different parts of the world to help cultivate a spirit of community and herald Sharjah’s multicultural society.

Khuloud Salem Al Junaibi, Al Qasba Manager, said, “The Sharjah Choir Festival has been introduced to honour the talents of the region’s choirs and singing groups. We invite the public to come and support this debut event and support the singers, who all have an extraordinary gift for music. We have every confidence that the festival will be a tremendous success and enrich the Al Qasba portfolio of world-class cultural events even further.”

The festival begins with the Year Of Zayed Chorale, led by Eman Al Hashimi, performing at 4:20 PM, followed by a guest performances by Mohamed Alawadhi and multilingual vocalist Katya.

This will be followed by a performance by the Dubai Camerata Choir, led by Master Feryl Fuentes. Rounding off the evening will be the Watan Band, led by Sami Hijazi.

Al Qasba features numerous high-end amenities and modern tourist attractions, including restaurants, cafés, Al Qasba Theatre, which accommodates 250 people, Al Qasba Conference Forum, Kids Fun House, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, Maraya Art Centre and many others, that cater to visitors of all ages.